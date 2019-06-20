486 liquor cartons missing from police strong room in UP

A total of 486 cartons of liquor that had been seized during raids conducted in 2017 and 2018 have gone missing from a police station here, an said Thursday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday that the seized cartons of liquor were missing from the 'malkhana' (strong room) of the station, (SHO) S Kumar said.

A case of negligence has been registered against Jagbir Singh, in-charge of the malkhana, and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Last year, a 9mm pistol seized from a criminal had also allegedly gone missing from the strong room of the station.

