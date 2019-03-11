JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

After car fire kills woman and her kids, police educate drivers about fire safety norms

Govt notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lithium-ion cells
Business Standard

5-year-old elephant found dead near Coimbatore

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A tusker, believed to be five years old, has been found dead at Adukamparai coming under Thadagam Reserve Forests, near here, forest department sources said Monday.

The elephant was suspected to have fallen from a height and died, the sources said.

The carcass, noticed Sunday night by the forest officials, would be buried there after a postmortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 20:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements