5-year-old elephant found dead near Coimbatore

A tusker, believed to be five years old, has been found dead at Adukamparai coming under Thadagam Reserve Forests, near here, forest department sources said Monday.

The elephant was suspected to have fallen from a height and died, the sources said.

The carcass, noticed Sunday night by the forest officials, would be buried there after a postmortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)