IHMCL inks pact with CSC e-Governance for issuance of FASTags

To ensure faster implementation of electronic toll collection, (IHMCL) has inked a pact with CSC e-Governance Services for issuance of FASTags through common service centres, according to an NHAI

Promoted by the (NHAI), IHMCL has been mandated to implement the National (NETC) programme under the brand name 'FASTag'.

"In a major fillip to ensure easy availability of FASTags, IHMCL, a company promoted by NHAI, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CSC e-Governance Services Ltd, a special purpose vehicle, set up by the & IT, for issuance of IHMCL through (CSC)," the NHAI said.

The collaboration aims at making FASTags available to citizens through an extensive network of over 1 lakh CSC outlets across the country.

The programme is an initiative by the NHAI and the Ministry of and Highways (MoRTH) to enable road users to pay the toll electronically without stopping by at toll plazas and thus reducing congestion.

The programme was launched in April 2016.

Currently, it is operational at over 480 toll plazas along the national highways and select state toll plazas. Till date, more than 4.3 million FASTags have been issued, the said.

FASTags were being issued by certified banks only through limited channels such as point of sale at NH toll plazas, online, and select bank branches, etc.

The official said recent government measures such as mandate to affix for issuance of a national permit for commercial vehicle, proposed integration of FASTag with the bill system of GST, etc., have led to an urgent need to scale up the FASTag issuance channels.

The issuance of IHMCL FASTag shall go a long way in ensuring that vehicle owners are able to purchase them from an extensive network of across the country, he said.

Recently, IHMCL has also signed MoUs with state-run companies IOCL, BPCL and for ensuring availability of FASTag at petrol pumps.

The MoU between IHMCL and the CSC-SPV (special purpose vehicle) is a step aimed at providing a safe, smooth and seamless journey to road commuters on national highways.

The enhanced adoption of the FASTag programme will increase user convenience by offering seamless toll-fee payments at toll plazas and thus help save time, money and fuel, the official said.

shall improve transparency of toll transactions, reduce revenue leakages, and improve overall efficiency and commercial competitiveness, he added.

