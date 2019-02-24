50 lakh families in Jharkhand now have gas connection: CM

Raghubar Das has said that more than 33 lakh lakh families in the state received in the last four and half years.

" believes that country can develop only when women will become empowered and prosperous. Till 2014 only 16.5 lakh families had gas cylinders but now 50 lakh families have and stove in the state," Das said at a function at Khelgaon here on Saturday.

All families having ration card, who dont have LPG connections will get under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. A total of 14 lakh families will be covered under this scheme by November, 2019, he said.

"Along with the central government, the state government is working to implement all these welfare schemes successfully in by establishing mutual coordination. is now in the list of developed states due to the effort of the last four and a half years," Das said.

Only 18 per cent households in Jharkhand had toilets till 2014, but now it is 99 per cent open defecation free, Das said.

The said that in the last four and a half years more than one lakh Sakhi Mandals (Self Help Groups) were formed across the state and the government has imparted skill training and given loans to these Sakhi Mandals in co-coordination with banks.

"The government is aiming to strengthen rural economy by providing employment and self-employment to women. Women can register property up to Rs 50 lakh for one rupee only (stamp duty). More than 1.22 lakh have benefited under this scheme so far," Das said.

