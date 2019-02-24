Doug Jones was offered cameo in 'Hellboy' reboot

-
Doug Jones has said that he was offered a cameo in the reboot of "Hellboy" but he was unable to take on the project due to scheduling conflicts.
Jones, who played the amphibious Abe Sapien in Guillermo Del Toro's two Hellboy films, said he was "deeply immersed" in "Star Trek: Discovery" to take on the new feature.
"There was a chance that a cameo might have happened, but not as things progressed.
"Reboot means recasting, and I'm told this first reboot does not have anybody in it from the original film. I received an offer to do a cameo, but I was deeply immersed in 'Star Trek: Discovery' when that offer came in, so I couldn't do it," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Jones currently plays the alien Lt Saru on "Discovery".
Ron Perlman played Hellboy in the original films in 2004 and 2008. "Stranger Things" star David Harbour is taking over the role in the reboot, which is not believed to include Abe Sapien.
Jones, who also starred as the Silver Surfer in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer", said he expected to play the role beyond the 2007 movie.
"When I did the Silver Surfer in the 'Fantastic Four' sequel, I had a three-picture deal. There were plans to have the Silver Surfer role doing more.
"I'm not at the studio level, so I have no idea what happened from there. I was on board then, and I would be on board now if the Surfer ever came back. He's a beloved character and I would love to play him again," he said.
