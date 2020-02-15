50 people responsible for Delhi nirman to attend Kejriwal oath-taking event

-
Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for 'Delhi nirman' will share stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.
He said these 50 people would include teachers, bus marshalls, architects of the Signature Bridge and family of fire fighters who lost their lives, among others.
The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.
Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at 10 am on Sunday.
