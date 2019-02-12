6-year-old boy from TN electrocuted in Hyderabad

: A six-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing in a residential here, police said Tuesday.

On Monday, the first standard student was playing with his friends when he reportedly came into contact with a live wire near a lamp-post and got electrocuted, the police said.

A CCTV footage showed the boy collapsing near the lamp-post. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The victim's father is a software professional and the familyhails from Tamil Nadu, the police said.

A case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered, they said.

