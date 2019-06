60 tourist vehicles stranded as cloudburst brings torrential rain in North Sikkim

As many as 60 tourist vehicles have been stranded in North after a triggered torrential rain in several areas of the district on Monday, an said.

The vehicles got stuck between Lachen and Zema 3 due to the rain, North said.

Efforts are underway to evacuate the stranded tourists first to Lachen and then to Gangtok possibly by Tuesday if the weather becomes clear, the said without mentioning the number of visitors.

P S Golay directed the authorities to clear the road as soon as possible for passage of the vehicles carrying tourists to their respective destinations.

Golay also directed the authorities to extend all help to the tourists and the general public who are suffering because of the calamity, an release said here.

The North said it has been decided not to issue tourist permit for the time for Dzongu, Lachen and Lachung due to the inclement weather conditions.

Tourists need to cross Lachen to visit and the while Lachung is a town on the way to picturesque in North Sikkim, the said.

Earlier, the caused rain in the upper reaches of the and the Teesta III hydro power project authorities have released 600 cusecs of water from the Chungathang dam, Yadav said.

The people of Lachen and Chungthang have been alerted about the situation, he said.

A heavy inflow of muddy water and logs was reported to be coming towards from 2.30 pm onwards due to the cloudburst, the said.

Residents of Singtam and Rangpo have been alerted about the sudden spate in through its downstream which flows downwards through East Sikkim, he said.

