Three die as boat capsizes in Sutlej near Indo-Pak border

Three persons died when their boat capsized in the river near the Indo- border here Monday evening due to strong winds, officials said.

Six persons were returning home from their fields situated across the when the incident took place. The boat in which they were crossing the river capsized due to strong winds, they said.

Amit Gupta, who supervised the rescue operation, said that he along with revenue officials rushed to the spot and pressed local divers into service.

Gupta said that a 25-year-old woman and two girls, aged six and three, were rescued.

However, three others could not be saved. The deceased were identified as Jaspal Singh (18) and his sister (22), and their cousin (12).

The SDM said that all of the occupants of the boat belonged to Cheenewala Chugge, a hamlet in this district near the Indo- border.

They had gone for sowing paddy in the fields across the river, and while they were coming back, the tragedy struck, officials said.

