13 killed in Afghan flash floods, heavy rain

At least 13 people have lost their lives and more than 100 houses have been destroyed due heavy rain and floods in Afghanistan's province over the past two days, officials said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here, said that the floods largely damaged provincial capital and neighbouring Tolak as well as Shahrak districts where over 100 houses were washed away and farmlands destroyed.

The also called upon national and international aid agencies to assist the affected people.

--IANS

soni/

