JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

CEC meets Kovind, submits names of elected parliamentarians

Modi elected BJP, NDA parliamentary party leader

Business Standard

13 killed in Afghan flash floods, heavy rain

IANS  |  Firoz Koah (Afghanistan) 

At least 13 people have lost their lives and more than 100 houses have been destroyed due heavy rain and flash floods in Afghanistan's Ghor province over the past two days, officials said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here, provincial Governor Ghulam Nasir Khazih said that the floods largely damaged provincial capital Firoz Koah and neighbouring Tolak as well as Shahrak districts where over 100 houses were washed away and farmlands destroyed.

The Governor also called upon national and international aid agencies to assist the flood affected people.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements