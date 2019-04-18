Lok Sabha elections 2019: 66% voter turnout recorded in phase 2, says EC

Sixty-six per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of polls on Thursday, Senior said.

Polling was held for 95 seats in 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry with witnessing contest in 38 constituencies.

Fourteen seats in also went to polls along with 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, and Odisha, three each in and West Bengal, two in and one seat each in and Puducherry.

were also held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha while bypolls are being held in 18 assembly segments in

polls are being conducted in seven phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)