UPSC 2021 result: Women secure podium in civil services; Shruti Sharma tops

-
ALSO READ
Primary goal of educational reforms to create good citizens: Sri Lanka prez
Covid: 3 UPSC aspirants move SC, seek extra attempt to appear in main exam
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Sri Lanka plunges into 10-hour daily power cut as fuel crisis worsens
-
Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the first, second and third rank respectively in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the UPSC on Monday.
As many as 685 candidates have qualified the exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate those who passed the civil services examination. He wrote, "Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."
PM Modi also condoled those who failed the pass the examinations, saying, "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them."
Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the Commission said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
The written or main part of the examination was conducted in January, 2022, and the interviews were held in April and May this year, it said.
The candidature of 80 candidates is provisional while the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.
Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, it said.
Candidates can check their results on the main website of UPSC -- upsc.gov.in.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor