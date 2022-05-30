UPSC 2021 result: Women secure podium in civil services; Shruti Sharma tops

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the first, second and third rank respectively in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the on Monday.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate those who passed the civil services examination. He wrote, "Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

PM Modi also condoled those who failed the pass the examinations, saying, "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them."

Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the Commission said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The written or main part of the examination was conducted in January, 2022, and the interviews were held in April and May this year, it said.

The candidature of 80 candidates is provisional while the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.

Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, it said.

Candidates can check their results on the main website of -- upsc.gov.in.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)