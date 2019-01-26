70th R-Day: From Assam Rifles to Navy contingent, glorious display of 'Nari Shakti' on Rajpath

It was a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti' during the parade on Saturday as an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles created history by marching down the while a woman performed a bike stunt as part of the daredevils for the first time.

Besides, contingents of the Navy, and a unit of (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers.

Maj Khushboo Kanwar, 30, who led the contingent of the 183-year-old Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the country, was brimming with pride.

"Leading an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles is a matter of great honour and pride for me. We had practised very hard.... I am a daughter of a from and if I can accomplish this, then any girl can fulfil her dream," Kanwar, who has a child, told

Sporting their tilted hat, the women in uniform marched past the saluting dais and onward towards the horizon, leaving the crowd ecstatic.

Darshana Chawla, in mid 70s, who came to watch the parade for the first time along with her daughter and grandson, was pleased to see women power on display.

"We came from Rohini, and this is the first time I have attended a parade. My daughter was also happy to see these women achievers," she said.

Her daughter was cheering when Capt from the performed the standing salute to the while riding a bike.

She became the first woman to perform bike stunts, alongside her male teammates as part of daredevils, a major attraction every

Also, Lt. led an all-men contingent of the and Capt Bhavna Syal, a third-generation in the armed forces, fronted the transportable satellite terminal's contingent.

celebrated its 70th Republic Day with a grand display of its military might and rich cultural diversity as the ceremonial parade rolled down the majestic here in the presence of South African as the chief guest.

Also in a first, Shankhnaad, a military tune composed by an Indian classical music exponent based on a poem penned by a veteran, was also played during the parade. The tune was composed by Tanuja Nafde, a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)