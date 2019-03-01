8 dead in Iran bus accident

Eight people were killed and 36 wounded when a bus overturned on Friday on Iran's Qom- highway, the semi-official Agency reported.

The bus, carrying 44 passengers, was travelling on the key artery from the southeastern province of towards at 7:40 AM when the fell asleep, local officials told ISNA.

The was among those killed.

is one of the deadliest countries in the world for road accidents, according to the

In December, a bus carrying students along a mountainous road in northwestern veered off the road and hit a concrete column, killing 10.

Efforts to modernise Iran's ageing and highly polluting vehicle fleet have been hampered by a lack of investment.

Auto giants and have been forced to suspend plans to open new factories in the country due to the return of US sanctions.

