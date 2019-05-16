8 killed, as many injured in 4 separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Eight people were killed and as many injured in four separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Baran, and districts, police said Thursday.

Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when their SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley late Wednesday night near in Baran, they said.

The bodies of Mahavir Nagar (35), a resident of Atru town, and Golu Meghwal (22), from Kishanganj, have been handed over to their respective families, police said.

Raghuveer (28), Jodhraj Meghwal (25) and (19), all from Atru, are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, a said.

A case of negligent driving has been registered against the of the tractor-trolley and further investigation is underway, he said.

In another accident in Baran on Wednesday, three people were killed while one was injured in a collision between two motorcycles on Khatoli road under the station, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu (18), Bhura (20) and Balram (20). The bodies haver been handed over to their families after post-mortem, they said, adding the injured, Dhanraj, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

In Bakani area of district late Wednesday night, an elderly man was killed and three others injured, police said.

Ramprasad Dangi (68), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, died on the spot when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle near Damakpuria toll plaza, station Raghuveer Singh said.

The same truck then hit another motorcycle, injuring three people -- Dilkhush, and Durgesh -- Singh said.

Dangi's body was handed over to his family members Thursday morning after post-mortem, he said.

The truck was seized and its arrested, the SHO said.

In an accident in district, two brothers were killed and another was injured after a pick-up van overturned Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in station area when the of the speeding vehicle lost control over the wheel, they said, adding the driver fled the spot.

The deceased were identified as Bunty and Raju whose bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, they said.

