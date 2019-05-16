Amit Shah not God, but Mamata Banerjee no saint either: Sena

Blaming Chief Minister for the violence during Amit Shah's road show in Kolkata, the on Thursday said the BJP president was not God but was "no saint" either.

It said did not give permission for the BJP leaders' choppers to land in her state which started the conflict between the saffron party and her (TMC).

"Her (Mamata Banerjee's) government was elected democratically. Whether she wins or loses will be decided democratically. She will not win by becoming a roadblock in the way of ( Narendra) Modi-Shah," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'



After the violence in Kolkata on Tuesday, Banrejee remarked that the was "not God".

Referring to it, the Marathi publication said, "Amit Shah is not God, but Banerjee is also not a saint or a Goddess. Bengal has seen violence during the time of Marxist regime and now Mamata Banrejee is also doing the same."



Due to this, is suffering and it (the prevailing situation) is "dangerous" for the country, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in

The violence in forced the Election Commission on Wednesday to cut short the campaign time in that state by a day.

The final phase of the ongoing polls will be held on May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.

Supporters of the BJP and TMC on Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties.

The statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, 19th century educationist and social reformer, was also vandalised during the violence.

