86.29% students pass class 12 board examinations in Bengal

An estimated 86.29 per cent out of the nearly 8 lakh students passed the Higher Secondary examinations in this year, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Out of a total of 7,77,266 candidates, who appeared for the examinations this year, 86.29 per cent students passed, the of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Mohua Das, told a press meet here.

The overall pass percentage last year was 83.75 per cent, she said.

A total of 7,818 candidates secured 90 per cent or above marks and 2,63,149 students secured 60 per cent or above marks in the examinations this year, Das said.

Das said a total of 137 candidates were among the top ten rankers from all the three streams - science, arts and commerce.

This year, every rank has been shared by more than one candidate, she added.

Shovan Mondal from and Rajarshi Burman of in Cooch Behar jointly shared the first rank this year, Das said.

Both of them scored 498 out of 500 (99.6 per cent).

The second rank was shared by six candidates, each of them scoring 496 (99.2 per cent), while the third rank was shared by four candidates and each of them scored 494 (98.8 per cent).

Sanjukta Bose, who ranked second in the overall list, topped among girls.

She is a student of at in North 24 district.

The examinations began on February 26 and ended on March 13, Das said, adding, the results were out 74 days after the conclusion of the examinations.

The students can view their results on

