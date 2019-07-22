Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 profit jumps over threefold to Rs 40 cr

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Monday reported over threefold jump in net profit to Rs 39.67 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 13.20 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 239.67 crore as compared to Rs 234.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 190.89 crore as against Rs 216.39 crore earlier.

Shares of HMVL were trading at Rs 91 apiece, up 10.91 per cent from the previous close, on BSE.

