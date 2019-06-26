Aaditya meets Shelar, discusses issues in school education

chief Aaditya Wednesday met School Ashish Shelar and discussed with him several issues, including taking action against private integrated coaching classes, and called for self-defence sessions for girls in schools.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, held at the Vidhan Bhavan (state Assembly complex) here, said the discussion was "positive".

During the meeting, the also suggested amendments to the Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, said.

"We suggested that action should be taken against the integrated coaching classes. We also asked the government to instruct the state-run, aided and civic schools on conducting at least one self-defence sessions for girls in each semester," he added.

The government had last year assured taking action against private coaching classes after several lawmakers flagged the issue of the owners of such classes looting parents of students by charging exorbitant fees.

The leader said he also made a pitch for the government to organise seminars on the topics- 'how boys should behave with girls' and 'good touch and bad touch'.

Observing that several students, who had appeared for the school secondary certificate (SSC) exam this year have applied for revaluation of their marks, Thackeray said he asked the government to ensure transparency on the issue.

"We also discussed how charges for the revaluation could be reduced from Rs 400 to Rs 200," he added.

Thackeray said the Yuva Sena delegation also discussed with the the issue of providing clean canteen and washrooms at the schools in the state.

