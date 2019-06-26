Aaditya meets Shelar, discusses issues in school education

-
ALSO READ
Yuva Sena chief Thackeray to interact with Maharashtra youth
NDA win a big opportunity for nation building: Aaditya
Aaditya Thackeray meets Maha CM to discuss SSC results
Priyanka Chaturvedi attends Aaditya Thackeray event
Unfair to say "Thackeray" made for political gains: Aditya Thackeray
-
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray Wednesday met Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar and discussed with him several issues, including taking action against private integrated coaching classes, and called for self-defence sessions for girls in schools.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, held at the Vidhan Bhavan (state Assembly complex) here, Thackeray said the discussion was "positive".
During the meeting, the Yuva Sena also suggested amendments to the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, Thackeray said.
"We suggested that action should be taken against the integrated coaching classes. We also asked the government to instruct the state-run, aided and civic schools on conducting at least one self-defence sessions for girls in each semester," he added.
The government had last year assured taking action against private coaching classes after several lawmakers flagged the issue of the owners of such classes looting parents of students by charging exorbitant fees.
The Yuva Sena leader said he also made a pitch for the government to organise seminars on the topics- 'how boys should behave with girls' and 'good touch and bad touch'.
Observing that several students, who had appeared for the school secondary certificate (SSC) exam this year have applied for revaluation of their marks, Thackeray said he asked the government to ensure transparency on the issue.
"We also discussed how charges for the revaluation could be reduced from Rs 400 to Rs 200," he added.
Thackeray said the Yuva Sena delegation also discussed with the minister the issue of providing clean canteen and washrooms at the schools in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU