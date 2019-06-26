Bank fraud: ED searches, attaches asset of Mumbai-based firm

The ED Wednesday conducted raids at multiple premises of a Mumbai-based aluminium rolls company in a case of alleged bank loan and to the tune of over Rs 2,600 crore.

The agency said the ED searched 10 locations of after it filed a criminal compliant against the company under the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

The ED also issued a provisional order for attachment of a 47.39 acre land of the company on the outskirts of The land parcel is valued at about Rs 46.97 crore, it said.

The (ED) said the firm, engaged in and exporting of aluminium foil containers and rolls, had allegedly defrauded the (IOB) and others to the tune of Rs 2,297 crore and and for an amount of about Rs 390 crore.

While the CBI has filed six criminal FIRs against the company, the economic offences wing of the Police has also filed a similar complaint, it said.

The agency said in a statement that its probe found "diversion of the loan amounts taken for purpose to non-manufacturing related activities with an intent to defraud the banks and to get personal benefits for them and their associates.

"Investigation conducted so far has revealed that the loan amount was further illegally siphoned off to various entities amounting to about Rs 1557.45 crore," it said.

