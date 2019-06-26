Neeraj ruled out of Amir Khan showdown after accident, Billy Dib replaces him

Indian pro has been hospitalised after suffering "severe injuries" following a car accident, ruling him out of next month's WBC Pearl clash against British star

The 27-year-old from met with the accident when he was returning home after training.

Neeraj was set to take on Khan, a two-time world champion, in the WBC Pearl bout in Jeddah, on July 12.

"We are very sad to inform that our star Indian who was preparing for his mega fight against met with a last night that has caused him on his head, He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery," Bill Dosanjh, Promoter of the Super League, said in a statement.

Neeraj is the WBC Asia welterweight titleholder and has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws till date.

Former Australian world featherweight champion Billy Dib, 33, will now replace Neeraj in the WBC Pearl clash.

"Our new opponent is Billy Dib, a two time World champion. He will come up to fight me, just like I had come up to fight Canelo (lvarez). He feels he is confident and wants to fight me so my next opponent is Billy Dib," Amir said in a video posted in

"I hope Neeraj recovers quick and gets fully fit again," he added.

