Delhi polls: AAP wants EC action against BJP leaders for 'terrorist' remark

The on Monday approached the against BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath and party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, over their alleged objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an FIR against them.

Talking to reporters after meeting Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP does not have any issue to raise in the Delhi assembly election and alleged that the party is trying to defer the poll scheduled for February 8.

Singh said that it is necessary to take strict action against the BJP leaders allegedly making objectionable statements.

"We met CEC and raised the issue of statements of several BJP leaders. BJP MP Parvesh Verma called the chief minister a terrorist. We also demanded action against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his Pakistan remark against the Delhi CM," he claimed.

"An FIR should be registered against those leaders who are openly violating the rules of Model Code of Conduct as the BJP does not have any issue in this election," Singh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the CEC has assured the AAP delegation, which included party leader Pankaj Gupta, of strict action against BJP leaders on the party's complaint.

"The BJP is trying to defer the upcoming by vitiating the atmosphere," the AAP Rajya MP alleged.

The national capital goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Kejriwal had called himself an "anarchist" and there is not much of a "difference between an anarchist and a terrorist".

His remarks come a few days after the issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Kejriwal a "terrorist".