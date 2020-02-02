Delhi polls: Vishwas Nagar's development suffered under BJP, says Kejriwal

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaks at an event ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. PTI

The development of Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government work in the area, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday.

The East Delhi constituency was one of the three assembly seats that the BJP won in the last assembly polls.

The sitting BJP MLA O P Sharma has not let the AAP government build mohalla clinics in the area and install CCTV cameras, Kejriwal alleged while addressing a public gathering in the constituency.
 

He also spoke about the AAP government's scheme under which tenants in Delhi will be able to avail power subsidy.

"I have directed Deepak Singla (the AAP candidate for Vishwas Nagar) to help tenants get the benefit of the scheme.

"The area has suffered a lot as the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government do work in the assembly constituency. If the AAP wins, I will personally ensure that the area is developed," the AAP chief said.

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for criticising schools in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "First take care of schools and hospitals in your state. We all know the condition. We all know what happened in Gorakhpur".

The Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8.
 
First Published: Sun, February 02 2020. 21:20 IST

