Delhi EC submits report on breach of moral code by Parvesh Verma, Thakur

The Delhi Election Commission on Tuesday took cognizance of alleged breach of moral code of conduct by MP and star campaigners of Delhi election and Minister of State

The office of Delhi Election Commission said the Chief Election Officer of Delhi has submitted its report to the Election Commission of India on the suspected violation of model code of conduct by Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Minister of State Anurag Thakur, BJP's star campaigners.

The report refers to Verma's remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweet regarding religious places, besides Thakur's alleged sloganeering 'desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro saalo ko'.

Verma had said that mosques and graveyards have come up in over 500 government properties in the Capital, including hospitals and schools. He said the land where these "illegal structures" have come up belong to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board and many other government agencies.