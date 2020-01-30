EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Kejriwal 'terrorist'

The on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister a "terrorist". He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.

The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently. The poll panel has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners.

The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.

"AAP complaint alleged that you have cast vitriolic aspersions on the chief minister of Delhi referring to him as terrorist," the notice said.

It reminded that model code states that criticism of parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortions shall be avoided.