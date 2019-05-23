BJP's Bengal blitzkrieg: Modi wave makes inroads, ups tally to 16

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be making deep inroads into West Bengal by leading in 16 seats, while Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is currently ahead in 25 seats in the state.

The Congress is leading in one constituency, while the Left is yet to to take a lead in any of the 42 constituencies.

As per initial trends, the TMC has so far secured 44.61 per cent votes, closely followed by the BJP, which has bagged 38.99 per cent votes.

The CPI(M) and the Congress have garnered a meagre 6.66 per cent and 5.44 per cent share of the pie, respectively.

In the outgoing 16th Lok Sabha, the TMC has 34 seats in West Bengal, whereas the BJP has only two.

The Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front have four and two seats respectively.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency by 54,984 votes against Moon Moon Sen of the TMC.

Union Minister and BJP candidate S S Ahluwalia is leading by 23,444 votes against Mamtaz Sanghamita of the TMC in Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is leading by 50,931 votes in Diamond Harbour constituency. He is the sitting MP from the seat.

In Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Raju Bista is leading by 70,901 votes against Amar Singh Rai of the TMC.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is leading by just 253 votes against Manas Ranjan Bhunia of the TMC in Medinipur Lok Sabha seat.

In Barrackpore seat, TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi is trailing by 2292 votes against Arjun Singh of the BJP.

In Kolkata North constituency, two-time TMC MP from the seat, Sudip Bandopadhyay, is leading by 22,034 votes against Rahul Sinha of the BJP.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit is trailing by 68,575 votes against Khalilur Rahman of the TMC in Jangipur constituency.

Abhijit had won the seat by a narrow margin of 8,161 votes in the 2014 general elections.

In Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, TMC candidate and popular actor Dipak Adhikari (Dev) is leading by 10,474 votes against former IPS officer and BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh.

In Purulia, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato of the BJP is leading by 24,431 votes against Mriganka Mahato of the TMC.

Sougata Roy of the TMC is leading by 8,542 votes against Samik Bhattacharya of BJP in Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat.

Nishith Pramanik of the BJP is trailing by 4,118 votes against TMC's Paresh Chandra Adhikary in Coochbehar.

In the prestigious Kolkata South constituency, Mala Roy of AITC is leading by 2,12,149 votes against BJP's Chandra Bose, grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In Basirhat, TMC candidate and actor Nusrat Jahan Ruhi is leading by 65,577 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

Mahua Moitra of the AITC is leading by 44,114 votes against Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP in Krishnagar, while West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee is trailing behind Subhas Sarkar of the BJP by 24,561 votes in Bankura.

In Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress is leading by 26,852 votes against Apurba Sarkar of the TMC.

In Alipurduar seat in North Bengal, John Barla of the BJP is leading by 45,522 votes against Dasrath Tirkey of the TMC.

In Barasat Lok Sabha seat, Kakoli Ghoshdastidar of the TMC is leading by a margin of 46118 votes against Mrinal Kanti Debnath of BJP.

In Arambagh, Aparupa Poddar of TMC is ahead of her rival Tapan Kumar Ray of the BJP by 18,387 votes.

BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee is leading by 38,855 votes over TMC candidate Ratna De Nag in Hoogly parliamentary constituency, according to the trends.

In Uluberia seat, Sajda Ahmed of the TMC is leading by 32,273 votes against Joy Banerjee of the BJP.

In Jadavpur seat, AITC candidate and actor Mimi Chakraborty is leading by 48,202 votes against Anupam Hazra of the BJP.

In Sreerampore, AITC candidate Kalyan Banerjee is leading by 9,320 votes against BJP's Debjit Sarkar.