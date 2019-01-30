Aasia Bibi case: Over 90 members of hardline groups arrested in Pak's Punjab

Over 90 members of hardline religious parities have been arrested from different parts of Pakistan's province for holding demonstrations against the Supreme Court's decision to reject a review plea against the acquittal of Christian woman Aasia in a case.

Police said that most arrests have been made from Lahore, and

"Police have arrested more than 90 activists of different religious parties mostly Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP) on Tuesday and Wednesday for creating law and order situation," Ghazanfar told on Wednesday.

She said three protests were held in Lahore, one each in and but timely action' by police thwarted them and arrested the participants.

Bibi, 47, is finally a free woman after all the legal impediments in her way came to an end on Tuesday, when the apex court threw out a petition seeking to review its verdict of acquitting the victim of a charge.

"On merit, this review petition is dismissed," pronounced after hearing out for almost 90 minutes advocate who represented the petitioner Qari Muhammad Salam, the who had lodged the original FIR against Aasia in 2009.

On October 31, the SC reversed the judgements of the High Court as well as the trial court, thus setting aside the conviction and the death sentence awarded to

The apex court's decision in October last to overturn her conviction sparked nationwide violent protests and death threats from hardline Islamist groups. The protests subsided when the government allowed the protesters to file a review petition against Bibi's acquittal.

Later, a nationwide crackdown had been carried out against the TLP and all of its central leadership including its chief had been put behind bars.

Meanwhile, Bibi may leave the country shortly as there are threats to her life. Her two daughter had already shifted to

Her case has been deeply divisive in where there is strong support for the controversial laws.

Bibi's case gained prominence when former of Pakistan's province was killed in 2011 for supporting her and criticising the blasphemy laws.

A month after Taseer was killed, Pakistan's Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who spoke out against the blasphemy law, was shot dead in

The blasphemy laws were promulgated by former military dictator in 1980s. A person convicted under these laws is given death sentence.

