Japanese Shinzo on Wednesday asked world leaders to rebuild trust in the international trading system and urged countries like the US, and to breathe fresh life into the WTO.

He also cited the example of his own country for creating a new hope-driven economy, asserting that has "defeated the defeatism" by pushing 'womenomics' to tackle the problem of its ageing population.

As the new of G20, he also said is committed to preserving and enhancing the free, open, and rules-based international order.

In a special address here at the Annual Meeting 2019, said when he came back in office as in 2012, many were thinking was doomed and the argument was its population was ageing and it could not grow.

"It was a wall of despair, a wall of Japan pessimism. Since that time, our working-age population has dropped by 4.5 million people. We have responded by pushing hard for 'womenomics', encouraging more and then still more women to work, while lessening the burden on women's shoulder," he said.

As a result, the country now has 2 million more women employed, the rate of female labour participation has hit 67 per cent, an all-time high for Japan, and higher than, say, in the US, he said.

All of this has "defeated defeatism", added.

"Meanwhile, the number of people over 65 still actively working has also increased by 2 million, thanks to our policies that enable them to keep working...Out of every 100 college graduates looking to work, 98 find employment, also a record number," he said.

Abe said companies have raised the wages and the country's GDP has grown strongly in the last six years.

He said he sees Japan hosting the Summit in June as a chance to regain optimism for the future, providing reassurance that it is possible to achieve a hope-driven economy like in Japan.

"I would like to be long remembered as the summit that started world-wide data governance," he said.

"It will be great if every one of us, from the US, Europe, Japan, China, and India, to leap frogging countries in Africa, share our efforts and our successes in breathing fresh life into the WTO," Abe said.

Regarding his second top priority for the summit, Abe said there was a need for disruptive innovations for climate change.

On the changing international order, Abe asked the world leaders to "rebuild trust toward the system for international trade. That should be a system that is fair, transparent, and effective in protecting IP and also in such areas as and procurement."



He said the US, and Japan must join forces to facilitate changes within the WTO, especially its rules for subsidies.

"The Track, needless to say, will make the WTO more relevant in the age of the data-driven economy... hope matters more than anything when it comes to generating growth," he said.

"Most importantly, this year, for the first time in as long as 200 years, His Majesty the of Japan will abdicate and a new will take the throne. It is the dawn of a new era.

"Japan, now reinvigorated and revitalized, with your embrace, will continue to be one of the foremost open, democratic, and to peace and growth in the world," Abe said.

