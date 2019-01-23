HC initiates PIL on RWAs letter against pension surcharge in power bills

The High Court has initiated a PIL based on a letter opposing 3.8 per cent surcharge added to the power bills of and BYPL consumers towards pension of erstwhile Board (DVB) employees.

The letter was sent to the high court by a Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Yamuna Vihar in north-east

The PIL was listed Wednesday before a bench of and Justice V K Rao which did not sit as one of the judges was not available. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 4.

The has challenged the Delhi government's tariff order of March last year under which the surcharge was being levied.

The group has said the surcharge has been slapped on Rajdhani and Yamuna Pvt Ltd (BYPL) consumers.

