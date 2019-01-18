AC Milan coach Gattuso banned for Italian Super Cup ref protest

AC Milan was handed a one-game touchline ban for angrily confronting the referee after his side's final defeat to Juventus in midweek.

Gattuso, 41, angrily confronted officials on Thursday for not awarding a penalty for a foul by Juventus's German on Andrea Conti late in his side's 1-0 defeat in

The Lega on Thursday banned the former AC Milan and Italian and imposed a 15,000 euros (USD17,000) fine.

was punished for "shouting at the referee in a threatening manner and challenging his decisions, as well as having subsequently, while waiting for the prize-giving ceremony, addressed further offensive words and insinuations towards the referee".

AC Milan club doctor has also been banned until February 4 for making "seriously insulting, offensive remarks in an arrogant, derogatory manner towards one of his own players," which referee noted in his match report.

will miss AC Milan's trip to Genoa on Monday as the returns after a three-week break.

AC Franck Kessie will also miss that game after his red card awarded after consultation with VAR, along with teammates and for yellow-card accumulations.

Juventus's Miralem Pjanic will also be suspended for his team's visit by Chievo.

