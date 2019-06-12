ACB official hurt as graft-accused cop fires bullet

An was injured Wednesday when a police inspector, who is facing corruption charges, allegedly fired a bullet while resisting his arrest at a police station in in Maharashtra, police said.

According to police, the accused Nandkishor Nagalkar fired from his service revolver at (ACB) officials who had reached station to arrest him.

A said the bullet hit ACB staffer Sachin Dhatrak's leg.

The was later arrested by the ACB, he said, adding that Dhatrak was undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)