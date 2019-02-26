Adani Group emerges highest bidder for Guwahati airport

Group has emerged as the highest bidder to operate airport, a senior AAI said Tuesday.

This comes a day after the group emerged as the highest bidder for five other state-owned airports.

" Group has put in the highest bid of Rs 160 as per passenger fee for airport. This means that Group has won all six airports that were put up for privatisation," the at Airports Authority of (AAI) said.

At Rs 155, the second highest bid was put jointly by (NIIF) and The third and fourth place was taken by bids from and GMR Airport Ltd, at Rs 136 and Rs 59, respectively.

PNC Infratech's bid at Rs 18 was the lowest one for airport.

The AAI selected the winner on the basis of highest "per-passenger fee" offered to it.

The bids for five other airports - Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, and - were opened on Monday in which Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder.

Diversified Adani group, which has interests in ports, shipping, power and other key infrastructure with USD 11 billion annual revenue, would be entering the airport sector by bagging a 50-year contract to run these six airports.

The government last year put up these six AAI-run airports for privatisation under the public private partnership mode.

These six airports will be handed over to Adani Group after completion of formalities, the authority said.

"We are delighted to win the bids (Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and airports) invited by AAI in December for managing these airports under the PPP model," the Adani Group said in a statement Monday.

AAI said the group offered per passenger fee of Rs 177, Rs 174, Rs 171, Rs 168 and Rs 115 for Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and airports, respectively.

A total of 32 technical bids were received from 10 companies to operate the six airports.

