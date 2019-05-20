JUST IN
Business Standard

Adidas India appoints Neelendra Singh as GM

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sportswear major Adidas India Monday announced appointment of Neelendra Singh as the general manager of the company.

Singh will succeed Dave Thomas, the company said in a statement.

"Neelendra will fill the position effective of May 20, 2019, reporting to Thomas, managing director of emerging markets," Adidas said in a statement.

Singh has been with Adidas for over 14 years, most recently as senior vice-president of Global DTC and Franchise.

Thomas has moved to a new role as Adidas' managing director of emerging markets effective April 1, reporting to Roland Auschel board member responsible for global sales.

Mon, May 20 2019. 16:41 IST

