Admin focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls in J-K: K Vijay Kumar

The security situation in most of is stable, but the administration is focusing on "fragile" parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls whenever they are announced, to the governor, K Vijay Kumar, said Friday.

"Security scenario is stable in most situations, but fragile in certain parts, which has been the case with J-K for some time. We are focusing on all these areas both the stable areas to keep it as stable as possible (and) where there is fragility, to have our combined action of all the multiple security forces.

"We are at it to make it as easy and smooth and facilitate the common man to come for voting as and when the process is announced. That is our aim and we are hoping for that," Kumar, in-charge of the Home Department, said.

The to was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the first laboratory in the state set up by the at Bemina on the outskirts of the city here.

Describing the grenade attack at Bus Stand in Jammu on Thursday as unfortunate and a despicable act, Kumar said the attacker a Class 9 student from district of - was an "ordinary youngster" and made into a "mercenary" by anti-social elements.

"(It is a) very unfortunate incident. He (the attacker) is only the tip of the spear, there are elements who have motivated him. He is a very ordinary youngster and they have made him into a mercenary. You may not be remembering, but in Yemen, for 50 pennies or whatever, young boys were made to throw grenades. This is as cruel or brutal or inhuman as that to use an innocent mind for achieving some target which they will never achieve, because we are all together in this.

"You saw the kind of public affected 11 people from the Valley, 10 from Jammu and nine from across the country. What is that? What is he trying to achieve and show? Why did he do this gruesome act? That boy alone is not the thing, there are agents behind him, so we are at it and this is a very despicable act. So, the entire security forces with the help of society the common society has condemned it so with their help, we will be at it," he said.

The said appropriate security measures will be taken to prevent such attacks in future.

"Whatever is appropriate to the situation, the calculation will be on a dynamic mode. We are working on it and we will meet the requirement," he said.

Asked about the withdrawal of security to several mainstream politicians in the state, Kumar said such decisions are taken after deliberate discussions and thought.

"There is a committee, a conscious, deliberate decision making body. I do not get into those nitty-gritty details. It was after deliberate discussions and thought that this decision was made," he said.

Speaking about the laboratory, Kumar said it is the first DNA lab in

"This is a very advanced lab for and will be very beneficial. The technicians are trained and we will be training more people from all the police stations. It will be a major thing, a development, an advancement, in the investigative field," he said.

