AIADMK, Cong both hope DMDK will jump on to their bandwagon

Both the ruling and Congress, which is part of the DMK front, Thursday hoped that the DMDK, led by turned Vijayakanth, would join them.

Senior D Jayakumar, flaying the DMK front, told reporters here that talks with the DMDK was on and hoped that the steered outfit would join his party-led "auspicious" alliance.

The has already held talks with the DMDK leadership, which has however been inconclusive.

The DMDK, which contested 14 seats in the BJP-led front in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, had reportedly been demanding seats in 'double digits' from the AIADMK.

After the ruling party firmly said it would not be possible, the DMDK is now demanding that it be treated on par with the PMK, which has been allocated seven constituencies plus a Rajya Sabha seat by the AIADMK.

Against this background, senior State Su Thirunavukkarasar Thursday visited at his residence.

The DMDK had recently returned from the USA following medical treatment.

"This is election season and will it not be a lie if I say that I did not discuss the political scenario (with Vijayakanth)?" Thirunavukkarasar asked.

Speaking to reporters, the former Committee said that he spoke with on the political scenario in and the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"I have shared with him my opinion that it will be good if he takes a good decision, keeping in mind the situation in the country for the past about four and a half years,"he said.

The leader said both the and people knew the "situation" in the country under the BJP-led regime at the Centre.

"It will be good if he takes a decision considering the welfare of the nation," he said, apparently an indirect invite to the DMDK to join the DMK-led camp.

AIADMK organisation J C D Prabhakar, who is part of a party panel set up to hold talks with potential allies, said he did not see much political significance in the Congress leader visiting Vijayakanth.

An AIADMK leader involved in talks told that the talks were being held with not one, but other potential allies as well and added that a final picture could emerge sooner than expected.

Vijayakanth-led party's five-member poll panel, led by party's deputy L K Sudeesh, meanwhile, held consultations here on clinching poll deals.

The DMK had on February 20 finalised a seat sharing arrangement with Congress by allotting it nine Lok Sabha seats in and one in neighbouring Puducherry.

The AIADMK had on Tuesday allotted seven Lok Sabha seats to PMK and one Rajya Sabha seat to the PMK and five Lok Sabha segments to the BJP.

