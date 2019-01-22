Adriana Lima splits from boyfriend Metin Hara

Model Adriana Lima and boyfriend Metin Hara have called it quits after a year and a half of dating.
The former Victoria's Secret model, 37, and the Turkish writer, 36, were first spotted together in July 2017 on board a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey.
The couple first sparked rumours that there was trouble in paradise in March, after Hara posted a cryptic message about his muse on Instagram. "She was the poem I always wanted to write," he wrote.
The pair began dating in July 2017, a month after they met. Lima announced their romance with a now-deleted selfie on Instagram in November.
"Exactly today 5 months ago I met/chose love. The beginning of a new beginning," she said.
The model was previously linked to Baseball player Matt Harvey and football player Julian Edelman.
She has kids Valentina, nine, and Sienna, six, with ex-husband Marko Jaric.
