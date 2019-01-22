Adriana Lima splits from boyfriend Metin Hara

and Metin have called it quits after a year and a half of dating.

The former model, 37, and the Turkish writer, 36, were first spotted together in July 2017 on board a yacht in Bodrum,

The couple first sparked rumours that there was trouble in paradise in March, after posted a cryptic message about his muse on "She was the poem I always wanted to write," he wrote.

The pair began dating in July 2017, a month after they met. announced their romance with a now-deleted selfie on in November.

"Exactly today 5 months ago I met/chose love. The beginning of a new beginning," she said.

The was previously linked to and

She has kids Valentina, nine, and Sienna, six, with ex-husband

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)