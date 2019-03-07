Advanced braking system made mandatory for large vehicles

Advanced braking systems have been made mandatory for with nine or more seats to curb accidents and improve road safety, the government said Thursday.

The existing will be required to adopt the new provisions with effect from April 2021, while all new rolling out from April 2022 will have these pre-fitted.

"The Ministry of Road & Highways has decided to mandate advanced braking systems, technologies and performance requirements for improved road safety and reducing accidents," the ministry said in a statement.

The provision will be binding on all vehicles with nine seats and above, it said.

This includes mandatory fitment of anti-lock braking system, introduction of stringent braking performance, endurance braking requirements, intelligent braking system to assist drivers in managing braking force, and for better stability and to reduce roll over, the statement said.

With this, Indian braking regulations will be at par with European standards.

