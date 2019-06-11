Afghan forces rescue 34 people form Taliban-run prison

The says Afghan special forces have rescued 34 people from a Taliban-run prison in northern province.

Tuesday's statement from the ministry says 17 civilians and 17 members of the security forces seven soldiers, seven policemen and three intelligence agents were freed during the operation, which took place on Monday.

The haven't commented yet on the raid in

Last month, the U.N. expressed concerns, saying that Afghan captives held by the have been subjected to abuse, ill-treatment and actions that may amount to torture.

The UN mission made its assessment after interviewing 13 detainees from a group of 53 rescued in April by Afghan forces form a prison in southern province. Afghan forces, civilians and government officials were among the rescued.

