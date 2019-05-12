Afghan official: gunmen kill provincial intelligence officer

An Afghan says unidentified gunmen killed a for northern province.

The says was shot Sunday while travelling to the capital, Kabul, and another intelligence agent was wounded.

The spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

He says the attack took place on the outskirts of Baghlan's provincial capital, Puli Khumri, and an investigation is underway.

He says it's still unclear if one or more gunmen carried out the attack before fleeing the scene.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting, but provincial officials blamed insurgents who are active in the province and have repeatedly targeted government officials and Afghan security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)