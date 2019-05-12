42.25 pc voter turnout till 2 pm in 8 Lok Sabha seats in MP

An average of 42.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 2 pm in eight seats of Madhya Pradesh, an said.

Voting for the third phase of elections in the state was underway since 7 am and long queues were seen at several booths.

"During mock poll conducted before the actual voting began, 30 to 40 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were changed because of some technical problems," state Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said.

The voting figures till 2 pm were: Morena 38.43 per cent, Bhind 35.38 per cent, Gwalior 38.70 per cent, Guna 49.03 per cent, Sagar 45.27 per cent, Vidisha 46.93 per cent, 40.69 per cent and Rajgarh 45.30 per cent, he added.

In Bhopal, veteran Digvijay Singh is locked in a battle with BJP candidate and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur.

Singh is a registered voter of his hometown Raghogarh in Rajgarh seat.

Thakur exercised her franchise in the morning at a polling booth in area in the state capital.

is seeking a re-election from Guna seat, where he cast his vote at a booth early in the morning.

Tomar, who is the from Gwalior, is contesting from Morena seat this time.

Altogether 138 candidates are in the fray for these eight seats, of which seven were won by the BJP in 2014.

Total 18,141 polling booths have been set up where over 1.44 crore people, including 32,909 service voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise, he said.

Lok Sabha elections for 29 seats in the state are being held in four phases.

The first (in six seats) and second phases (seven seats) were held on April 29 and May 6.

Voting for the last phase in eight seats will be held on May 19.

