Auto companies witness mixed trend in August

Automobile majors India and Hyundai Saturday reported fall in domestic passenger vehicles sales in August, with floods in affecting demand for automobiles, although homegrown firms and saw healthy growth.

India said its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales were down 2.8 per cent at 1,47,700 units last month as against 1,52,000 units in the year ago month.

While the company's sales of mini cars comprising and WagonR were at 35,895 units as compared to 35,428 units in August last year, up 1.3 per cent, the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, and Dzire, were down 3.6 per cent at 71,364 units as against 74,012 units in August last year.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were down 16.2 per cent at 17,971 units in August as compared to 21,442 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Rival (HMIL) also saw its domestic sales fall 2.8 per cent at 45,801 units in August as against 47,103 in August 2017.

Tata Motors, however, said its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales were up 28 per cent to 18,420 units compared to 14,340 units last year.

"Due to heavy rains across the country and floods in Kerala, the consumer sentiment was muted," President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said.

M&M said its sales in the domestic market was at 45,373 units last month, up 15 per cent, as compared to 39,615 units in August 2017.

"The auto industry remained subdued in August with low sentiments due to some external factors," M&M Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said.

also reported 3.40 per cent increase in domestic sales in August to 8,042 units as against 7,777 units in August last year. Similarly, (HCIL) posted monthly domestic sales of 17,020 units in August 2018.

"There was an impact of floods and heavy rains in many parts of the country combined with GST related high base effect of August 2017," HCIL Senior Vice and Director, Marketing and Sales said.

In the two-wheeler segment, reported 2 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 2,75,688 units in August from 2,70,544 units sold in the same month last year.

