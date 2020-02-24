AAP begins 'Politics of Work' national outreach campaign from Mahahrashtra

The Aam Aadmi Party, following its landslide victory in the Assembly polls earlier this month, on Monday launched its ' of Work' outreach programme from

As per a party release, the campaign will go on till March 23 and aims to bring the "Kejriwal model of development" to every household in the state.

"This will ensure that, like in Delhi, and governance across the nation will revolve around real issues concerning the people. Under this campaign, comparisons will be drawn between the Kejriwal model of development in and the model," it said.

This will allow people to understand better the change that has come into the lives of people in due to AAP's " of work", the release claimed.

The party statement said its massive victory in the Delhi polls, where it won 62 out of 70 seats, was due to transformative development across all sectors, including schools, hospitals, water, electricity and women's safety.

It claimed the Kejriwal model of development in Delhi was being adopted in many states, with several governments starting 'mohalla (locality) clinics" and making changes in the education sector on the lines of the ones introduced by the Arvind Kedriwal government.

It said the work done in Delhi by the government had awakened people across the country who are now disgusted with the traditional politics of caste and religion.