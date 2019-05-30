Ahead of swearing in, Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Vajpayee

Ahead of being sworn in as the for the second consecutive term, Thursday morning paid tributes to and BJP veteran late Bihari Vajpayee.

He also placed a wreath at the here.

The visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, at around 7.00 am. Later Modi went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of late Bihari Vajpayee.

Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7.00 pm Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

