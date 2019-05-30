Ahead of swearing in, Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Vajpayee

-
Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, Narendra Modi Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial here.
The prime minister visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, at around 7.00 am. Later Modi went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7.00 pm Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
