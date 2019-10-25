Ahmedabad-based consultancy wins bid to redesign Delhi's Central Vista

Ahmedabad-based HCP Design firm has won the consultancy bid for architectural and engineering planning of the Centre's ambitious plan to redevelop Central Vista, and develop common Central Secretariat, CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Singh said HCP Design, Planning and Management has executed several projects in the past.

The firm was also involved in the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project where Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a mammoth event to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

"HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt has won the consultancy bid for the project," the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) director general said.

He said 80 per cent weightage was given to quality while 20 per cent to finances.

On September 2, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had invited request for proposal (RFP) from national and international design and planning firms for the ambitious project of the Modi government.