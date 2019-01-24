Priyanka's entry in active politics will be game changer: Pilot

Deputy Minister said Thursday Priyanka Vadra's formal entry in active will turn out to be a game changer in the next three months.

He was speaking at a session titled 'Democracy, Freedom and the Political Process: Looking to the Future' on the first day of the Jaipur Literature Festival here.

said Priyanka has been working for long in Amethi and Raebareli, constituencies represented by Rahul and

After years of speculation on whether she would take the plunge, Priyanka Gandhi was Wednesday appointed

"The move is going to be a game changer in the next three months," said.

He said people should not prejudge her qualities and abilities.

"Everyone in the works as a team and as far as Priyanka is concerned, she has been handling the party's war room for long and hence we should not prejudge her qualities and ability," he said.

When asked about his equation with Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said it was going "fantastically well".

Gehlot and Pilot had lobbied for when the won the Assembly elections in December.

Targeting the NDA, Pilot said it was losing its alliance partners and the "ship" was going to sink soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)