BCB ropes in Jaffer as batting consultant for its academy

Former opener has been roped in by Bangladesh Board (BCB) as the for its academy in

The development was confirmed by a senior Thursday.

"Jaffer has been given one-year contract from May to April 2020 as a of academy in Initially he will look after the age group teams of U16 to U19 at the game development unit of the academy. Later on he may be roped in as the of the High Performance Unit (NCA equivalent)," Kaisar Ahmed, Manager, BCB Game Development, told

It is also understood that the 41-year-old Jaffer, a domestic stalwart, will spend six months in a year with the young batsmen of that country.

Jaffer, who played 19 seasons for before representing Vidarbha, was instrumental in guiding them to two consecutive titles, which has been acknowledged by the players of the team.

Jaffer has played 31 Test matches for and scored 1,944 runs with a highest score of 212. He also played two One Day Internationals.

