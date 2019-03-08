AIMPLB hails SC decision on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute

The (AIMPLB) on Friday welcomed the referring the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute case for mediation, saying it would be most befitting that the matter is resolved through negotiations.

"The has given this order and it needs to be welcomed.... It would be most befitting that the matter is resolved through dialogue...let's see what happens now," AIMPLB told over phone.

Welcoming the apex court asking for "utmost confidentiality" to ensure the success of the process and barring the media from reporting about the proceedings, Rehmani said this would not only prevent distortion of the deliberations, but also act as a deterrent against taking the BJP-RSS agenda forward.

A of the AIMPLB and the convenor of the Action Committee, Zafaryab Jilani, said he was ready for this and welcomed the move.

Mahant of the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the main litigants in the case, too welcomed the setting up of a panel of mediators, but said it would have been better had a Hindu judge, connected with the case, been included in it.

He added that besides the efforts, the court hearing in the matter should also go on simultaneously so as to see that the case does not get prolonged further if the litigants are not satisfied.

"Earlier also, some efforts on this line had been made, but to no avail...therefore, the hearing should also go on," he stressed.

Mahant also said the seers of needed to agree to this move.

Meanwhile, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, who is in the panel of mediators set up by the apex court, said he wanted a happy ending to the long-standing dispute.

In a tweet, he said, ".... Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society -- we must all move together towards these goals."



The on Friday appointed one of its former judges, Justice (retd) F M I Kallifulla, as the of the panel of mediators.

A five- constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, directed that the would be held at Faizabad in and the process should start within a week from Friday.

The bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, and S A Nazeer, said the panel would file a progress report on its proceedings within four weeks and the entire process should be completed within eight weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)