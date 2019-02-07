AINRC to contest lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry

AINRC founder and former N Thursday announced that the party would contest the lone seat in the union territory in the upcoming elections.

However, the alliance with the which the party had forged during the Parliamentary polls in 2014 would continue, he told reporters here.

"The alliance AINRC had worked out with the during the last polls in 2014 and won continues without change," he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of AINRC's ninth founding day celebrations, who is of the opposition in the territorial assembly, said the party's nominee for the polls would be announced "at the appropriate time."



On the tussle between and Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy, he said the latter had "wasted precious time by finding fault with Bedi on administrative issues knowing full well that in a union territory the Lt Governor had more powers than an elected government under the Constitution."



Narayanasamy's frequent squabbling with the Lt Governor was only affecting implementation of welfare schemes, he alleged.

Appreciating the good performance of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, he said, "the proposals contained in the union budget would go a long way in ameliorating the lot of farmers, tax-payers and others and the budget is is a well-planned statement for the progress of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)