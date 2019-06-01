Air force removes airspace restrictions; airlines unlikely to benefit unless Pakistan reciprocates

While the announced Friday that all temporary restrictions imposed on Indian after the air strikes have been removed, it is unlikely to benefit any commercial airlines unless reciprocates and opens its too.

Among Indian airlines, the international operations of and have been affected by the closure of since February 27.

IndiGo, India's largest by share in domestic passenger market, has been unable to start direct flights from to

While the low-cost carrier started the Delhi- flight in March this year, the flight has to take the longer route every time through and take a stop at either in or Ahmedabad in for refuelling.

Similarly, full-service carrier is unable to fly non-stop flights from to the US since the closure of Pakistani airspace.

The Delhi-US flights of the national carrier have to stop at Sharjah for refuelling and have to operate with two sets of pilots so as to not violate the time restriction rules of Indian regulator DGCA.

As a result of the ban, foreign carriers using Indian airspace have also been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over

The closure mainly affects flights from to The flights from and the US flying in and out of New have been the worst hit.

Since Pakistan's airspace closure, the airfare on many routes have gone up significantly, including Delhi-Kabul, Delhi-Moscow, Delhi- and Delhi-

An government told Civil Secretary on April 3, at a public event in New Delhi, that the ticket price on Delhi- route and Kabul-Delhi route, which is usually around USD 300, has increased to around USD 700.

The Afghan said two Indian companies, and SpiceJet, have already stopped their Delhi- flights due to Pakistan airspace closure.

On Friday evening the tweeted, "Temporary restrictions on all air routes in the Indian airspace, imposed by the on 27 Feb 19, have been removed."



A senior indicated Saturday Pakistan is likely to lift the airspace ban along its eastern border with India in reciprocation to the country's decision to remove all the temporary restrictions on all air routes in the Indian airspace.

Earlier this week, Pakistan civil authorities had extended the closure of its airspace till June 14.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on February 27 after an Indian Air Force strike on a in Pakistan opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, and on March 27.

Pakistan had given a special permission to India for then External Affairs to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 21. However, the airspace for other commercial airliners remains closed.

