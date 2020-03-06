Air India disinvestment process going 'extremely well': Hardeep Singh Puri

The disinvestment process for is going on "extremely well", Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. On January 27, the government came out with a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for disinvestment.

It has proposed selling 100 per cent stake in along with budget airline and the national carrier's 50 per cent stake in AISATS, an equal joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

This is the second attempt by the government in as many years to divest Air India, which has been in the red for long.

On Thursday, international airlines' grouping IATA said Air India's disinvestment process might be "quite difficult at this moment" amid the coronavirus outbreak which will hit the global market for Indian carriers as well as inbound tourist traffic into the country.



